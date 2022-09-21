While the first day of October is the official count date for certified enrollment, the Alden School Board discussed the preliminary numbers with district superintendent Tony Neumann at Monday's meeting.
Neumann said he took a first day of school head count, and those numbers revealed the district would experience a drop of 12 students compared to last year.
Last year, Alden Elementary's enrollment was 175 students in pre-K (3 year olds) through sixth grade. That number has dropped to a preliminary number of 163.
Neumann said there is always a change additional kids will move into the district by the time the certified enrollment count is done on the first day of October.
"The pre-school numbers in pre-K three-year olds and pre-K four-year olds may or may not be accurate because they were not here yet when I ran the report. The kind of bad news if you look at it, is we are down 12 kids from where we were last year on the first week. Last year, we were up big for our certified enrollment, but only up a little from the actual kids we serve," Neumann said.
Last year, the Alden school district sent 134 students in grades 7-12 to Iowa Falls. That number has remained the same this year.
The smallest class in Alden is the fifth grade group, which is currently at 10 students. The sixth grade class is the largest at 26 students.
This four-year old preschool (13 students) will be something to watch. We really need that in the 17-22 (student) range," Neumann said. "PK4 is down by 7. The reason I split those two out, is we only get half funding for those four year old preschool students. The state SSA (Supplemental State Aid) is not quite $8,000 but if we rounded to $8,000, that's a big impact. So we will be on the budget guarantee. We won't get less new money next year, but the following year could be a problem. We will have to watch that closely."
Early Retirement
In other business, the board elected to wait to discuss whether to offer early retirement incentives to staff members this year.
"Looking at projected numbers, the hope would be if we can get a couple of teachers to retire, we would not replace so we don't have to cut people," Neumann said.
The Alden superintendent said there were likely 4-5 teachers that could possibly accept early retirement.
The board also accepted a lawn care bid from Vieth Lawn Care for $250 per mowing/trimming; and a snow removal bid from England Contracting for $100 per hour and an additional $25 per hour when sand is requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.