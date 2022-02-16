Progress 2022: A Better You

I suspect that the theme of this year’s Times Citizen Progress section was at least partially the result of the last almost-two years of life amid a pandemic. We’ve had time to think and reflect and set goals.
Every February, the Times Citizen and Ackey World Journal newsrooms work together to brainstorm a theme for this section. The stories are always at least loosely about business. It’s a time for us to look back — mid-winter — and reflect on the businesses and organizations that operate here in Hardin County. This year, our minds went to the businesses that make us better.
We took that definition in many different directions to find these 11 stories. Some are more obvious — mental health services, fitness gyms and financial services. Others — like the ways schools are working to develop the next members of the workforce — are more abstract. But each person, business or organization that’s featured works to make us better. Maybe it’s through skin and hair care, or massage therapy, or even chiropractic adjustments.
And isn’t that what most of us want? To be better versions of ourselves? We may achieve that by reading more books, getting more exercise, or working on our relationships, but the end goal is often the same. And the people featured in these pages are helping us with that.
We hope you enjoy these stories. We learned a lot through them and we think you will too. n
