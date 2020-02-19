What you are holding in your hands (or looking at on a computer screen) is a labor of love for the Iowa Falls Times Citizen and Ackley World Journal. Every February our newspapers work together to plan a special Progress section. We develop a theme, and plan reporting around that theme that tells the stories of growth and, frankly, progress in Hardin County.
This year’s theme is “Game Changers.” As we explored it ourselves, and explained to our interview subjects and advertising partners, we asked them to think of the ways they’ve changed their “game” to remain viable and — in many cases — flourish. The result is this: 12 stories that are different and fascinating.
From the work by Hardin County Conservation to turn unproductive farmland into wetlands that bring birdwatchers to the area, to community gardens that teach residents of all ages how to plant, nourish and harvest food, and then give that food to local pantries, these stories tell interesting tales of changing the game. There’s Cargill’s decision to move its training facility to Iowa Falls, and Woodley Funeral Home’s move to buy into a crematory to better serve the families it assists.
Inevitably, as we prepare this section, it gets us thinking about the ways we at Times Citizen Communications have tried to change the game. Our industry is in constant flux, but through strong leadership and innovative experiments, we’ve found ways to meet our readers’ needs. Whereas 10 years ago we were a twice-weekly print newspaper, today we are that and so much more: publisher of a daily email newsletter, and operators of a website that gives us the ability to publish news as it happens, rather than having to wait for the paper product.
These stories aren’t just interesting — they’re inspiring. They got all of us thinking about innovation, and how we can be at the front edge of the next big thing. How we can continue to change the game?
We hope you’ll enjoy this section. And we hope you’ll let us know the new things you and your businesses are doing every year.
