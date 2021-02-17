For 21 years, Sherri Windecker has welcomed customers through the doors of her downtown Iowa Falls clothing store to browse the merchandise, try on new outfits and visit with each other and the employees. Style Works has built a reputation for serving customers with a personal small-town approach. But that way of doing business was halted last spring when the store was forced to close amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic in Iowa. Suddenly, Windecker had to find a new way of reaching customers. She turned to the same place many small, independent retailers did: the internet.
Windecker’s store, and other retail shops, restaurants, fitness centers and malls across the state, were ordered closed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in mid-March as community spread of COVID-19 was detected. With their doors shut, some businesses halted sales entirely, but others soldiered on, getting creative in the ways they reached out to loyal and potential new customers.
For Sarah Simpson, owner of The Ugly Peanut Boutique on Iowa Falls’ main street, the shutdown was a blessing and a curse rolled into one.
“It was a unique gift,” Simpson said of the time at home with her two kids, who are teenagers, one preparing for his senior year. “I was blessed.”
But that extra time with family took a bite out of business at her store, which sells clothing and accessories. Simpson bought the then-seven-year-old store in 2018. She’s new to entrepreneurship, but she was on pace to have a good 2020 before the coronavirus hit.
“I was on point for 2020 to be far ahead from where I’m actually ending,” she said, noting that she finished about one-third lower than she thought she would. And the timing of the pandemic’s arrival is usually a big one for clothing sales. “Winter into spring is, for me, the biggest revenue making time of my year. Christmas is second, and fall is probably third. So, the shutdown couldn’t have come at a worse time for me.”
Rather than halt business altogether, Simpson turned to her online community. The store has had a Facebook presence for years. Simpson regularly posts photos of new inventory, and customers are able to comment to request that certain pieces be held in specific sizes. That habit already existed, and it continued amid the pandemic.
“For me that was a big saving grace just because we already had that established relationship,” she said of her social media following, which includes both a Facebook page and a group. “People were used to using the social media platform.”
Simpson suspended shipping charges to send merchandise to customers. She also offered contactless delivery to customers’ homes in the Iowa Falls and Alden area, and she was willing to set up appointments so customers could try things on or pick up purchases at the store.
“A lot for me didn’t have to change,” she said. “It was just foot traffic in the shop that was taken away.”
It was a similar story for Leslee Perry, owner of Opalane on the courthouse square in Eldora. Perry opened the store in 2018, and from day one she’s had an online presence, both on social media, and a website where customers can place orders.
“I was able to ramp up my online business during the time where I was closed because I was able to 100 percent focus on that,” Perry said. “I didn’t have to process inventory and make it look pretty and tag it. My storefront just kind of turned into an inventory house.”
Perry is a mother to kids age 4, 3 and eight months (the youngest was born during the pandemic last year), and she was able to take them to the store with her to process sales and – when it was time to reopen – organize the store to welcome customers back.
In addition to sell clothing she buys from wholesalers, Perry also offers custom T-shirts. She designed a tee especially for the pandemic whose front read “Faith Over Fear,” and it sold very well.
Like Simpson, Perry offered free shipping during the pandemic. She also arranged contactless pickups, deliveries and any other way to get merchandise out the door.
“My biggest thing was how can I make this easiest for the customer?” Perry said. “I have a product, people may want the product, how can I get them to buy it. If it’s running out to their car on the side of the street, I’ll do that. I still want to be able to cater that way. You can order online, and I’ll pull it, put it in a bag and run it out to your car. You live in Eldora and you want me to ship it? That’s fine.”
Windecker adopted a similar practice. But in addition to offering curbside pickup and shipping, Style Works has also offered personal shopping times at the store. Customers can arrange a time to go in and have the store to themselves.
“I also hand-picked things for people,” Windecker said. “They told me what they were looking for and I delivered to their home or mailed it out. Curbside, mail, whatever works.”
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street Director Diana Thies said she saw a lot of businesses get creative in the ways they did business, especially during shutdowns, and that creativity - a big part of it on social media - has continued.
“We’re doing the best we can to keep people shopping,” Thies said, noting that she tries to spend money in local stores every week. “We call them every other week and ask how it’s going. They say, ‘You know, it’s rough. It’s slow.’ I tell them to hang in there, it’ll get better.”
Windecker said she’s had great response to her store’s Facebook activity, particularly the videos she posts that show the merchandise in the store. But last year was still a difficult year, and 2021 is starting off slow too.
“We’ve had more people coming into the store, but traffic has been really quiet,” she said. “The Christmas season was not good, and January has been horrible. I think until people get the vaccine, they’re maybe not going to wander in like they normally would.
“I would say we’re having to work a lot harder and a lot smarter,” Windecker added. “It’s just been challenging.”
