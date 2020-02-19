Wayne Anderson was farming and selling seed in 1974 when he had a vision that would not so much change an industry, but reinvent it.
What was built remains unique, even within his company, Scenic Development.
Scenic Living Communities was opened in 1975 as a nursing home, but that wasn’t the completion of Anderson’s vision. That came as independent living, assisted living, and townhouses were added to the campus north of downtown Iowa Falls.
“Our original building was a 60-bed skilled nursing home,” Anderson said. “In the ’80s we added around 20 more beds. We also built 43 independent living apartments adjacent to it. In the ’90s, we started hearing about assisted living research and decided it would be a great asset to Iowa Falls and our facility to have a continuing care retirement community that consists of independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing. In 2002, we built 41 assisted living apartments, and in 2005 we built 20 townhomes. Looking back, I think we were pretty much on the cutting edge as there were very few CCRCs (continuum care retirement communities).”
The concept of multiple levels of care on one campus has grown. SLC remains one of the few to have every level under one umbrella. It all blossomed from a belief that seniors could have a better lifestyle for longer. While SLC remains independent, every other facility Anderson and his company has built has kept that in mind.
“My wife’s grandmother Maggie was in a nursing home that was actually just an old house, and my wife Marlene, being a nurse — and I being somewhat of an entrepreneur — decided to try to build something where older people would have a better lifestyle,” Anderson said. “At that time, I visited the bank and asked if I could borrow enough money to build. The banker who was Bud Wood from Webster City said he and his partner owned a nursing home and would be glad to partner with us. Gib Wood, Tom Amlie, and I are the board members that still represent the three original families.”
Since Scenic Manor, as it was originally known, opened, those other levels of care followed. When it was built in 1975, the vision was simply a nursing home that could provide a level of care and compassion that was not commonly available at the time, said SLC Administrator Lora Juhl.
“Nursing homes at that time could be very institutional,” Juhl said. “Scenic came about from a desire to provide a level of care that residents would expect from their own family. The addition of independent living and assisted living came from what was identified as a need in our community.
“While seniors may not be ready or have need to go to a nursing home, the different levels allow each person and family the opportunity of choice to personalize what they need as well as want,” she added. “The goal throughout our campus is to provide services while maintaining dignity, as well as independence.”
After the creation of Scenic Manor, Cedar Ridge Independent Living was built in 1992. That was followed in 2002 by Ashbrook Assisted Living and in 2005 by Oak Terrace Townhomes.
Scenic Manor is the nursing level of care, with short-term rehabilitation, and respite care. The facility offers three levels of supportive services and care, along with private and shared rooms.
Cedar Ridge is for people age 55 and older. Apartments range from efficiency style, to one- and two-bedroom with full kitchens. There are no buy-in requirements. A simple monthly rent includes all utilities as well as phone, cable, and internet. Additional services including meals, housekeeping, laundry, transportation, emergency response services, activities and socials are also available.
Ashbrook offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with no buy-in requirements. Three levels of supportive services and care are available with 24-hour staffing. The daily fee includes care, meals, housekeeping, transportation to medical appointments, housekeeping, laundry, medication management, activities and socials.
Oak Terrace offer townhomes for purchase. The concept offers the security and peace of mind that comes with being a part of the community. SLC takes care of all those exterior “extras.” A monthly service fee includes lawn care and snow removal, emergency pendant system, garbage and recycling taken to curb, water softener salt, and scheduled maintenance of furnaces and air conditioners.
Anderson said the concept, which has taken time to develop, is becoming more popular in new developments.
“It is actually becoming more and more common,” Anderson said. “While SLC was started as a nursing home only, and grew and evolved over 40-plus years to what you see today, now it is more common to build a facility that has multiple levels of care and services.”
Juhl has been with SLC since being named the Cedar Ridge Independent Living Director and Marketing Coordinator in 2010. A year later, she was asked to transition to the role of executive director. Prior to that, she was the director of admissions for professional and online studies at Buena Vista University. She moved to Iowa Falls for her husband Steve’s job at Martin Marietta. An advertisement in the Iowa Falls Times Citizen put her in touch with SLC.
While Anderson said the concept is becoming more popular, Juhl said SLC is still among the unique — especially in the area — for its model and how it operates.
“Not all facilities provide the different levels of care and services,” Juhl said “We do not employ any temporary or agency staffing. I believe our staff provides better care than anyone else and gives 100 percent with their hearts. I see every day our staff engaging and interacting not only with our residents, but also their families and friends. We know our residents and treat them as part of one SLC family. Our residents and their families see this as their home. Whether a long time resident or short term stay, we build relationships that are built on trust, respect and dignity.”
When she answered the newspaper ad, and saw the SLC campus for herself, Juhl said she was amazed. Now almost a full decade after taking the job, she remains in awe of the foresight of Anderson and his partners.
“I have great respect for the vision of the owners to take what was once considered to be a sterile environment with basic care being the only goal, to what you see today,” Juhl said. “I believe wholeheartedly in what we are able to provide. There is so much more being offered than simply ‘care.’”
Juhl said residents have much to gain from being a part of the community. Every member of the staff engages with residents on a daily basis and both staff and residents are part of the SLC family. Residents are able to maintain their own independence longer. They engage with one another. While the world surrounding may now be a bit smaller, it is still a quality experience and existence. Many have families that are willing to help, but at SLC residents can have staff help them with whatever is needed. This allows family to spend quality time together rather than focusing on meeting care needs. Residents also have neighbors just down the hall as well as the opportunity to be as involved in campus life as they choose. They still have their privacy, but also social opportunities.
“Wayne continues to remind us on a regular basis why we are here, it is all about the resident — providing exceptional care, doing it right — even when no one is looking, and treating our residents the way we would want to be treated, being genuine, honest and sincere,” Juhl said. “It is an honor for us to continue the vision he and Marlene established so long ago.”
With so many levels of living, Juhl said managing SLC can be complicated. A multitude of federal and state regulations must be followed. And with 140 staff serving more than 170 residents, Juhl said they are constantly challenging themselves.
“We don’t accept just good, we always want to be great,” Juhl said. “All that we do is a balance to provide exceptional service while being efficient stewards of our residents’ resources.”
Anderson’s concept has grown beyond his initial idea. He said SLC sets itself apart because of all that is offered — though he lands short of bragging.
“The fact that our residents have the ability and the ease to move from independent living to assisted living to skilled nursing, if needed, sets us apart,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that we have changed the industry, but we do change with the industry and try to keep abreast on current demands. I really hadn’t thought of this being a game changer, but I will say that we as a board have always tried to think of ways that can make older people and their families transition through the later chapters of life with a healthy, happy, and comfortable lifestyle.”
