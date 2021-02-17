When the pandemic hit in March 2020, there were countless unknowns – especially for school districts.
When the school year ended last spring, administrators were left to work through the summer to figure out how to bring students back to the classroom and keep them healthy and safe amid a pandemic through the 2020-21 school year.
Many of those changes made last summer will be adapted moving forward.
Things like social distancing, face coverings and zones on the playgrounds will most likely go away once the public health crisis is over – but there are other things like extra cleaning, schedule changes and technology that could remain in place.
With the help of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, schools were able to purchase things like sprayers (backpack and handheld), sanitization stations and PPE. When that money is no longer available, South Hardin Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer believes they may still look into fixing or replacing the equipment.
“The health and well-being of our kids is number one and if that means that we need to move some money around to purchase some of that equipment or repair some of that equipment in the future, obviously we are going to do that because our number one priority is keeping kids in school and kids being healthy and safe and so,” Zellmer said. “If we found some new techniques that work and some new methods and it takes a certain piece of equipment, well we have to figure out a way to do that.”
All districts have received a second allocation of ESSER money, and the parameters of how that money can be spent have expanded. One thing Iowa Falls and Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann said he hopes to do with the funds received this time around is to expand the summer school program.
“We have so many kids and just some loss of learning from last year we want to try and get that off the ground and we can actually use this money to help fund it,” Neumann said. “The biggest point of this is mitigation of COVID, but how do you account for all the lost learning? So we would like to offer an expanded and maybe even an extended summer school program for kids and we can pay our teachers to work it.”
SH and IF-A leaders noticed the impact on attendance, which could be due to increased cleaning measures. Many districts have seen some of their best attendance percentages in the last few months.
Currently, Neumann said it is rare to have 10 kids out of any building. He believes educators will be more diligent with hand washing and using hand sanitizer during the cold and flu seasons going forward.
Many districts looked for ways to limit how many times students transition each day at the middle school and high school levels. South Hardin Middle School and South Hardin High School have both changed their schedules to a block format, which has also limited disciplinary issues. Riverbend Middle School and IFAHS also found benefits with changing up their scheduling for fewer transitions.
At Ellsworth Community College, the cafeteria saw major changes. Pre-pandemic, students would enter the front doors of Gentle Student Center and wait in the lobby area for the cafeteria doors to open. Once COVID hit, administrators focused on bringing students in one door and sending them out another. Students now enter by the formal dining room where there are different lines and then they exit on the north side of the cafeteria where there are now sidewalks.
“That has been a real positive for us,” Dean of Student Affairs Barb Klein said. “Students are now all coming in one way and all going out the other. In the past, we would not have allowed them to take food to go, but we’ve learned that is not a bad option either. It lightens up the number of students that are in the cafeteria and again, it’s just a better flow of traffic for our students. It’s just been positive all the way around. For sure. We will continue that moving forward.”
Zellmer added that before the pandemic, South Hardin was holding in-person meetings and training sessions. They’ve now learned they can be just as productive via Zoom or Google Hangout.
There are mixed feelings about whether virtual learning will take away from students the unexpected days off due to snow or heat. Zellmer believes having a snow day once in a while is a nice break, but making up those days in June is not always ideal.
Neumann said he doesn’t believe Iowa Falls or Alden will go away from snow days, even with the option to go virtual. Neumann said he could foresee having teacher work days - in fulfillment of their contract - when school gets shut down for inclement weather.
“What I think we really could look at is planning on those snow days could be virtual work days for the staff . . . [The staff is] contracted on days, where kids are on hours,” Neumann said. “With everything else going on, sometimes for the kids having that excitement of a snow day, I would hate to take that away. Going a couple days in June versus having a couple of snow days, is probably more valuable than learning getting out before Memorial Day.”
The Iowa Falls and Alden school boards voted on Feb. 8 to have both districts trial remote learning on snow days this year.
The AGWSR School Board recently decided that the district will only have virtual school days to replace snow days if students miss more than four days.
One of the biggest changes for ECC is the way it holds new student orientations. When large groups were not allowed, ECC sized down their groups. College leaders found it made for a better experience.
“I think the big takeaway was when we had those much smaller groups, people had a better opportunity to ask more questions and felt like that transition to the fall and starting classes was just a better experience,” said Klein. “Typically we would have had larger groups, pre-COVID, but just based on the feedback that we got, there is just a lot of merit there in having those groups continue as small groups. That will be one of the things I felt like we learned that we applied and we will continue to apply post COVID.”
IFA, SH, AGWSR and ECC have all found ways to get their communities involved in athletics – even with limited or no spectators allowed. All said they’ve received positive feedback and look to continue that long beyond the end of the pandemic.
IFA High School started a livestream in the gym and on the football field before COVID hit and will continue that moving forward. The service does come with a fee for those who want to use it.
Faculty, staff and students have been forced to think outside the box, which could provide an added benefit moving forward as well. Having to prepare differently for students who are learning in-person and students who are virtual has forced teachers to find a different standard of assessment.
“They are going to be willing to take more risks, they got pushed off a cliff without a parachute and found a way to fly,” Zellmer said. “I think now they are going to be willing to take that jump, take that leap more often because they are going to have confidence in seeing the positive impact that they had and the way they were able to take a risk in a really tough situation and make the most of it.”
The resiliency of students, staff and community across the board has been a bright spot for all administrators.
“I think everyone was so focused and worried about the impact the kids would have with all these changes and they just took it without missing a beat,” Neumann said. “Kids realize how important school is and how much they like being here. And even the staff, they kind of get that better appreciation of ‘Oh yeah, we do need our kids here.’”
Though there have been bumps and scares along the way, the way area school administrators, staff, students and communities have adapted has left district leaders feeling grateful.
“That first month, we had no idea what was going to happen if we got a kid who tested positive. Was it going to take out the whole building? What about staff? Students? That initial month it was a lot of digging in and figure out stuff,” AGWSR Superintendent Erik Smith said. “But everybody did an amazing job. I couldn’t be happier with the staff, students, parents and the communities. They may not have been happy with the decisions but they stepped up and did what they needed to do. There are times that kids don’t want to wear their masks but they have done a really good job of plowing ahead and having the best opportunity to keep kids in school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.