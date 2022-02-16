Picture in your mind the definition of self-care. What image do you conjure? Sitting back in a big chair, your feet in a tub of churning hot water? A cleansing facial that not only removes dirt but leaves your skin feeling moisturized and rejuvenated? Maybe it’s just a haircut — an hour of time when someone else takes care of you.
Belle Âme Salon and Spa in Iowa Falls offers those services and more, and it does so in a shop that was intended to feel like you’d stepped out of small-town Iowa and into big-city luxury.
The salon is the dream child of Lisa Leibold, an Iowa Falls native who swore she’d leave town and never look back. But after four years of college at the University of Iowa, then almost a decade of working in counseling in Des Moines, she was ready for something different, but familiar.
“I came back from Des Moines because I love Iowa Falls,” Leibold said. “It’s easy living. I love the people here, things are close, my family is here, my friends are here.”
Years before she moved back, when she was between jobs, Leibold took a leap. She enjoyed counseling — it’s what she’d gone to school to do — but she had other, less heavy interests. She’d always enjoyed painting her nails and paying other people for manicures and pedicures. So, she thought, why not make it a second career? She enrolled at PCI Academy in Ames to become a nail tech. She finished the program there, and went back to counseling. But on nights and weekends, she used her new skills to make some extra money. As with anything Leibold gets her hands on, that grew. And it didn’t take long to become less of a part-time job and more of a full-time, all-consuming side gig.
“I had a real job, and then I would come up here on the weekends,” she said of Iowa Falls and her clients here. “I could have worked here every day if I wanted. I loved the amount of money I was making and the freedom I had.”
But while she felt free, she also felt guilty. She had a young child who she hardly saw because she worked days for the Iowa Department of Human Services and nights — often until 2 a.m. — doing nails in Iowa Falls. Something had to change. She chose the nails — and she’s never looked back.
“I have a bachelor’s degree and now I’m scrubbing people’s feet,” she said laughing. “But at the same time, this is my passion.
“I feel like society puts an image on trade services and education and they downgrade it,” she said. “There’s a lot of money to be made out here in these services. People say ‘Oh, my kid just wants to do hair.’ That’s not ‘just’.”
Leibold was done working for other people. She wanted to work for herself. And for her, that meant opening a salon. She knew what she wanted it to look like, and she knew she wanted it to be in downtown Iowa Falls. All she needed was a building.
The stars aligned in November 2019. Mediacom was moving out of its longtime downtown building, freeing up a storefront. Leibold — with support from her dad, Kelvin Leibold — leaped at the opportunity. She bought the building and they started in on the work. The next six months would test Leibold and her patience (and her dad), but she never wavered.
“It was a fast six months,” she said. “The building was horrible. The ceilings were molded, the floors were rotting out. But I wanted a building downtown and I couldn’t wait to see what next spot was open.”
Hundreds of hours of work by her dad and a team of contractors turned the old, run-down Mediacom office into what it is today: a marble-floored, chandeliered, glittering salon that beckons clients to come in, sit down and relax.
“I feel like Iowa Falls doesn’t get to experience that,” she said. “I wanted people in Iowa Falls to feel like they are in a big city without having to go there.”
In addition to manicures and pedicures by Leibold, Belle Âme offers cosmetology services and esthetics. Skin care runs the gamut from waxing to facials, including hydrafacials, which uses a new machine Leibold said is the only one of its kind in at least a 30-mile radius. The salon also offers tanning services with unique 24/7 availability using a key fob system through the salon’s back door. And each month, two barbers and a braider visit the salon to provide special services.
But even that laundry list of services isn’t enough. Leibold said there’s more she’d like to add. She plans to get training to offer permanent makeup tattoos, and someday she’d like to offer botox and laser hair removal.
“I am always a ‘what’s next’ person,” she said. “Even now, I’m like ‘What can I do more?’ Somebody asked me if I ever sit back and look at this place and smell the roses. I don’t. I’m always like ‘What more could I be doing?’”
But other services — and being able to schedule appointments for everyone who calls the salon — is a complicated problem. It requires more employees, which have been difficult to find.
Lexi Gillespie, Belle Âme’s salon coordinator, said the shop could easily book more appointments if it had more service providers.
“People are calling every day,” she said. “There’s wait times for every single service.
“It’s kind of like ‘If you build it, they will come,’” she said of the salon’s draw.
Gillespie and Leibold have been friends for years, and they feed off each other’s energy. Working together, they said, is a dream, especially in a place like Belle Âme.
“People say they like the atmosphere,” Gillespie said. “Everyone in here, we have great cohesion. We work well together and it’s a fun place.”
Leibold has created an oasis — a high-end salon that offers professional hair and skin products and services that primp and pamper. And it’s a place people want to be — high energy, with a complementary glass of wine or champagne. It’s enough to draw people from all over Iowa Falls, beyond the town and outside Hardin County.
“It is genuinely the experience that people are chasing,” said Leibold. “I always say your health is your wealth. That is what I want to give people.”
