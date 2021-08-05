A sex offender arrested in Iowa Falls in May and charged with two counts of sex offender registration violation - second offense, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Hardin County District court.
According to court records, 25-year-old Corbin Eugene Gast made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty in exchange for the charges to be lowered to first-offenses. The lesser charges change the maximum punishment from five years in prison on each count to two years on each count.
According to the affidavits, Gast called the Hardin County Sheriff's Office on April 13 this year to advise that he was moving From Traer in Tama County to Iowa Falls. It was subsequently found that the location of the residence did not meet Sex Offender Registry requirements and Gast was told he could not live at the undisclosed address. He then informed the HCSO that he planned to return to Traer.
A Tama County Sheriff's deputy spoke with Gast over the phone on April 21 to inform him he needed to report to Tama County to register his address. That deputy was told Gast was staying at a trailer in Chase Mobile Park Home east of Iowa Falls. Gast allegedly did not make contact with Hardin or Tama counties to inform of his whereabouts until May 5 when Hardin County Deputy JD Holmes arranged to meet with Gast in Iowa Falls.
Gast told Holmes he was homeless and was staying in the woods near the mobile home park when weather was good and under a bridge when it rained. He told Holmes that had been going on for about three weeks.
The second count filed stems from an unauthorized social media account Holmes became aware of after questioning. Gast is not allowed to use social media due to the circumstances of his conviction in Texas.
Gast was convicted of violating Sex Offender Registry rules for the first time last December in Tama County. He was given a suspended 180-day sentence after pleading guilty in that case.
No sentencing date has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.
