During Jessica Sheridan’s five years of employment at the Hardin County Courthouse, she has taken on several different jobs that keep her day-to-day duties varied.
While some people in that position may feel overwhelmed, Sheridan sees the added responsibilities as a compliment that other county officials believe she can perform those tasks well.
Sheridan was offered a job with the county in the fall of 2016, and is currently employed as the environmental health specialist/sanitarian. She’s also worked on jobs with the zoning department, GIS (Geographic Information System) Department and she operates the county’s website and Facebook page.
A native of Alburnett, Sheridan earned her associate’s degree in liberal arts from Kirkwood Community College before enrolling at Iowa State University. While in Ames, she changed career paths multiple times. Sheridan was leaning toward obtaining a marketing degree, but switched to meteorology. That plan lasted six months before she began seeking a degree in the environmental health arena.
That interest stuck and she earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science.
“I took meteorology classes for only one semester, but at the same time I was taking a few environmental science classes and that’s what got me interested in that field. I just like soil and water health quality,” Sheridan said.
Her job duties for the county include handling permits for septic systems and private wells, as well as issuing building permits. Water testing is offered as a part of the septic system permitting process. One of her favorite things to do is soil analysis.
“For septic and well testing, that really feeds into my interest with soil and water health/quality. Usually I meet with the contractor and go out and do a soil probe down to five feet or six feet to look at soil characteristics. Maybe it is clay or sandy. We want to make sure there’s not any limiting wares which we have code requirements for that,” Sheridan said.
She is often involved with one of the county’s most divisive topics: confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Sheridan is the recipient of master matrix applications, She scores them to make sure they meet the minimum requirements needed to move the process along through the Iowa DNR.
As one of the county employees involved in that process, Sheridan said she expects a lot of public comments and phone calls regarding the process.
“I like to listen to everyone’s opinion and investigate anything that seems to be valid. The biggest issue with the Master Matrix is if you compare the score to anything else, they would get a failing score,” Sheridan said. “The applicant only has to get 440 out of 880 points. So if they were taking a school test, that would be a fail. There doesn’t seem like a lot of requirements needed to put [CAFOs] up.”
While Sheridan is aware that the number of CAFOs within the county will always be an issue for some residents, it will take legislative changes before anything extensive can be done about the growing numbers.
Other duties
When the county’s previous IT/GIS director resigned in late 2019 to work in the private sector, Sheridan assumed those job duties.
She admits that part of her job isn’t her greatest area of expertise, but she knows enough about creating maps to assist those who need them.
“I wouldn’t even say we have a GIS department. I try to answer questions for those who want to use the programs. I will help create maps for people, and I did a little bit of GIS stuff in college,” Sheridan said.
In the future, it’s possible a new position could be added to help with the work load. Sheridan said there’s been discussion about sharing an administrative assistant between her department and the IT (Information Technology) Department.
She said a good portion of her department’s budget, which is usually less than $100,000, comes from an annual water testing grant in the amount of $30,000.
