Brynn Smith (No. 4) and Taylor Sperfslage converge on the ball here, but allowed one of the few Colo-NESCO points in Monday's Class 1A Regional opener. The Cougars swept the home match, it's third sweep of the Royals this season.
There is always concern connected with playing a team for a third time in a season. Especially after taking two dominant wins over that team. The AGWSR Cougars didn’t need to worry as they opened Class 1A Regional play at home against Colo-NESCO.
AGWSR already had sweep wins over the Royals, 3-0 earlier this season in Ackley, and 2-0 at the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Tournament just nine days later. Tuesday the Cougars made it three sweeps with a 25-13, 25-14 and 25-8 win back in Ackley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.