Whomever won the first round at the Class 1A Team Regionals in Waterloo knew the quarterfinal match was going to be a tall task – facing one of the most prolific tennis programs in the state in Waterloo Columbus Catholic.
South Hardin played a solid first round to defeat Osage 5-2 before going up against the Sailors. The Tigers were overmatched against Columbus Catholic and fell by a 5-0 final and had their season come to a close.
