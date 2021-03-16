PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIAN POWERS/THE DES MOINES REGISTER
With wife Bonnie (left) and daughter Lindsey looking on, former AGWSR head boys basketball coach Russ Banzhaf accepted his IHSAA Hall of Fame plaque. It happened Friday, a year after Covid prevented him from receiving it.
The only thing really missing from Russ Banzhaf’s resume is a state title. He’s been to the State Tournament twice, placing second in 2001 and third in 2005. He also had 423 career wins when he retired at the end of the 2018-19 season after 33 years.
He left behind AGWSR teams that finished in the top-two of the North Iowa Cedar League-West 13 times since the schools joined in 1999. In his final 20 seasons, all with the Cougars, he went 329-148 overall with a 184-68 mark in the conference. His teams also went 158-55 at home in that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.