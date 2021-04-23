Benson_154.JPG
Peyton Benson earned her first career win in convincing fashion, 10-1. The Tigers earned a 7-2 victory over South Tama, SH's first team win of the season.

Thursday provided plenty of firsts for the South Hardin girls tennis team.

It was their first home meet of the season; the first night of decent weather and the first team win for the Tigers. SH knocked off visiting South Tama 7-2.

