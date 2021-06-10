The AGWSR Cougars fell 7-6 in Gilman Wednesday night. The East Marshall Mustangs scored the winner on a walk-off single in the home seventh. Darren Veld drove in two runs while going 2-3 for the Cougars. The loss drops AGWSR to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
It was a tilt between two pretty evenly matched squads. AGWSR had 10 hits in 29 at bats, EM had 10 hits in 30 at bats. They were within one of each other in singles, doubles, and runs batted in. They were equal right down to the point where AGWSR needed either one more stop or one more score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.