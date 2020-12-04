The AGWSR Cougars knew Thursday’s home and season opener wouldn’t be easy. North Iowa Cedar League power East Marshall came in with a pair of ranked kids, while North Central Conference contender Hampton-Dumont-CAL did likewise.
AGWSR’s rated Trey Lashbrook was on the sidelines as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. That, along with having a young group, spelled losses for the Cougars as they started with a 51-27 loss to the EM Mustangs 51-27 and closed the night losing to the H-D/CAL Bulldogs 66-16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.