The AGWSR Cougars ran into a buzz saw in the first round on the first day of the first North Iowa Cedar League volleyball tournament, losing in straight sets to ninth-ranked in Class 2A Wapsie Valley (25-9, 25-13). But they got some revenge in a sweep over BCLUW (25-18, 25-18) in the night cap at Fairbank. Meanwhile, WV fell to Denver to win the pod.
A slow 4-0 start against the host Warriors led to a Cougar timeout. That quickly turned into a 9-1 deficit and grew to 17-7 on the way to the first set final.
