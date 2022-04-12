The defending Class 1A State golf champion AGWSR Cougar boys won their opener, with the medalist. A week later, following a rainout, they repeated. This time they beat BCLUW Monday in Conrad, laying claim to the top medal again.
Daniel Stahl is perfect in his medal chase so far, earning his second gold while leading the Cougars to a win. His two-over 35 topped the 163 team score. BCLUW shot a 171, with Ray Callaway carding a 38 for the runner-up spot.
