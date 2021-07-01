The AGWSR Cougars ended a three-game skid, and got some revenge, with a 12-2 win at Grundy Center on Wednesday. The Cougars finished the conference with a 6-4 record to assure at least a tie for second. They are 13-13 overall and will host Green Mountain-Garwin in a Class 1A Regional game on Tuesday.
Neither team scored despite chances in the first three innings. The Cougars stranded a runner on third in the first and another on second in the second before leaving another on third in the third. The Spartans out a runner on in the first, but she was caught stealing in the first, then left two on in the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.