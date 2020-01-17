AGWSR’s Trey Lashbrook, ranked 10th in 1A at 120, will tell you he’s struggling. The junior two-time State placer is 22-5 this season after falling Thursday night to ninth-rated Brooks Meyer of Denver. All five of his losses are to ranked wrestlers over all three classes.
Lashbrook lost just three times on his way to third place at State last winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.