The first weekend tournament of the season yielded a split for the AGWSR Cougar girls as they downed 15th-ranked in Class 1A Saint Ansgar 11-6 and falling to Eagle Grove 7-5 in a time-shortened second game.

Sidney Schafer got the win against the Saints, going the full seven innings in allowing seven hits and two earned runs while fanning five and walking nine. Trevyn Smith booked a run and two runs batted in while going 2-4 at the plate.

