Chaylie Lippert and Shaylee Hofmeister got the Senior Night start as seniors Monday night, and the Cougars didn't miss a beat. The Cougar defense surrendered just one Colo-NESCO first quarter point and went on to a 48-14 win to close the regular season.
Mike Finger’s first regular season as the AGWSR Cougar girls head coach came to a close Mon-day in Ackley. Like so many of their 11 wins, the defense came strong in beating Colo-NESCO 48-14. The win ended their regular season at 11-9.
The visiting Royals (6-16) never got out of the starting gate as AGWSR raced out to a 9-1 first quarter lead. The chasm grew to 23-9 at the half as the hosts limited C-N to just one field goal in the first 16 minutes of play.
