The AGWSR Cougars trailed much of their home Cougar Invite Saturday tournament, and were as low as fourth as results came in over the final two rounds. But behind a quartet of champions, they were able to edge East Buchanan 177.5 to 173 for the title.
Bo Gerbracht (138), Kaden Abbas (145), Eli Brandt (195) and Aiden Heitland (220) all won their weights in the modified tournament that was both round robin and bracketed.
