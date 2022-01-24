The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (7-10, 4-2) were without a couple key players the first time the AGWSR Cougars (9-6, 4-2) played in Reinbeck, which the Cougars won 32-26. G-R had them back in the re-match, but fell even harder this time by a 34-25 count in Ackley.
AGWSR used an improved ball control offense and a defense that has learned to shut people down. While the offense was held in check, and committed more turnovers (18) than it had in their games since returning from Christmas break, that defense showed up big – especially in the second half as they limited the Rebels to just nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.