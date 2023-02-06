Brianna Kruger
Oft-injured Brianna Kruger got her first start on senior night. She scored three in AGWSR's win to complete a perfect run through the conference.

Most of this year’s AGWSR Cougar girls’ basketball team were little more than toddlers the last time the program won a North Iowa Cedar League-West title. But even that 2010-11 squad didn’t do what they did Friday night – finish the loop without a loss.

The Cougars (18-1, 8-0) capped their perfect run through the loop with a 59-34 home win over the East Marshall Mustangs (2-18, 0-8) in Ackley Friday night. To cap it off, two rarely used seniors got to close their regular season home careers with points and serious playing time.

