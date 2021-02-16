For the better part of four quarters Monday night, AGWSR Cougar head coach Ryley Schipper got exactly what he’s wanted from his squad all season – a complete game. Minus the final minute of the first half, he got it as AGWSR (6-14) beat Rockford (8-12) 62-48 in Rockford.
The win over the Warriors moved the Cougars into the Class 1A Dist. 4 semifinals where they will face West Fork (18-3) in Sheffield for a 7 p.m. tip. But that’s Thursday. On Monday, it was all about getting closer to that complete game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.