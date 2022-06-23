The Dike-New Hartford Wolverines (18-5) defended their home diamond in Dike Wednesday night by beating the AGWSR Cougars 8-0. It was AGWSR’s 19th loss in 20 games.
The visitors collected just three hits on the night, two by designated player Kyndra Dieken and one by second baseman Tessa Sperfslage. They were AGWSR’s only baserunners in the game, neither advanced passed first.
