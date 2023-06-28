The AGWSR Cougars (3-16) have had their moments during the season, but they have been too far and in between to equal more wins. They had another moment fall short Tuesday in a 9-7 North Iowa Cedar League crossover loss to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (17-5).
Down 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh in Ackley, the hosts rallied for three runs. The rally was sparked by a Bradly Roder leadoff double. Bo Gerbracht plated him with a one-out single. Ryley Bohner followed with a walk before Kaden Abbas singled to score Gerbracht. Bohner was out on the same play, but Abbas later scored on a balk. Tristen Dennis kept the inning going with a single, but a strikeout ended it there.
