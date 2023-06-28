Bo Gerbracht
Buy Now

Bo Gerbracht, here in a game on Monday, went 3-4 with a run and two runs batted in in Tuesday's home loss to Sumner-Fredericksburg.

The AGWSR Cougars (3-16) have had their moments during the season, but they have been too far and in between to equal more wins. They had another moment fall short Tuesday in a 9-7 North Iowa Cedar League crossover loss to the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (17-5).

Down 9-4 entering the bottom of the seventh in Ackley, the hosts rallied for three runs. The rally was sparked by a Bradly Roder leadoff double. Bo Gerbracht plated him with a one-out single. Ryley Bohner followed with a walk before Kaden Abbas singled to score Gerbracht. Bohner was out on the same play, but Abbas later scored on a balk. Tristen Dennis kept the inning going with a single, but a strikeout ended it there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.