Austin Kerns reaches for this Carter Roder throw in an attempt to pickoff the Rebel runner. Gladbrook-Reinbeck stole several bases and scored a lot of runs in a North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader sweep of the AGWSR Cougars in Ackley on Monday.
The AGWSR Cougars were tripped up in the first game of a North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader in Ackley Monday night then sent into a freefall in the nightcap dropping the pair 9-3 and 13-1 (in four innings) to the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels.
The hosts got out of a first inning jam, stranding a pair of Rebel runners, then took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with a walk to Bo Gerbracht and a double by Darren Veld. An error by G-R third baseman Nick Tscherter plated both and put Landon Benning on second where he was stranded.
