The Grundy Center Spartans tightened their stranglehold on the North Iowa Cedar League-West Monday night with a doubleheader sweep of the AGWSR Cougars in Grundy Center. They beat AGWSR 13-3 in game one and 16-1 in the nightcap. The losses dropped the Cougars to 6-10 overall and 5-7 in the conference.
AGWSR started well enough, scoring two in the top of the first in the first game, but could only watch as the league’s best tallied three in the bottom of the verse then walked away with it. The Cougars opened with a Bo Gerbracht single. He advanced on a passed ball and scored two batters later when Kaden Abbas reached on an error. Darren Veld was plunked by a pitch before Easton Kerns plated Abbas with a base rap.
