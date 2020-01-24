The AGWSR Cougars traveled to LaPorte City Thursday night for a pair of North Iowa Cedar League duals. They fell 66-13 to second-rated (2A) Union and 54-30 to Sumner-Fredericksburg. Ninth-ranked in 1A Trey Lashbrook (120) beat number four Kolten Crawford of Union 4-2 in the process.
The host Knights also made short work out of Sumner-Fredericksburg, beating them 59-18 in the nightcap.
