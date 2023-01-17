West Marshall (12-1) is a good basketball team. Ranked fifth in Class 3A, they showed how good they are Monday night in Ackley with a 53-33 win over the previously unbeaten AGWSR Cougars (13-1).
The hosts opened the scoring on a three from the right corner. Those were the only points for nearly two minutes. WM responded with a make in the post by Bella Borgos. Fifteen seconds later, Smith hit her second trey for a 6-2 Cougar lead. Those were the only points Smith would score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.