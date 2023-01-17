Trevyn Smith
Almost every shot and rebound was challenged by West Marshall in their 53-33 win in Ackley Monday night. Trevyn Smith scored three in AGWSR's first loss of the season.

West Marshall (12-1) is a good basketball team. Ranked fifth in Class 3A, they showed how good they are Monday night in Ackley with a 53-33 win over the previously unbeaten AGWSR Cougars (13-1).

The hosts opened the scoring on a three from the right corner. Those were the only points for nearly two minutes. WM responded with a make in the post by Bella Borgos. Fifteen seconds later, Smith hit her second trey for a 6-2 Cougar lead. Those were the only points Smith would score.

