The AGWSR Cougars returned to mat action Tuesday in Fairbank. They dropped a 47-26 decision to host Wapsie Valley and lost 48-35 to Aplington-Parkersburg. Along the way, a pair of Cougars moved to within one win of a milestone.
Ali Gerbracht (16-3) went 1-1 at 106, losing to Wapsie Valley’s sixth-ranked Dawson Schmitt and winning by forfeit, to move to 99 career wins. Trey Lashbrook (14-4), ranked 10th at 120, won both of his matches by technical fall to also move to 99 career wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.