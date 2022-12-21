Kaden Abbas picked up a fall in 1:31 against Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center's Dylan Knaack but a pair of forfeits cost the Cougars a split in Ackley Tuesday night. they fell to Wapsie Valley 59018 before falling in the nightcap on forfeit criteria.
The AGWSR Cougars found nothing but coal in their pre-Christmas singlets at Tuesday night’s North Iowa Cedar League triangular in Ackley. They dropped a 59-18 decision to Wapsie Valley and the lost on criteria to Aplington-Parkersburg/Grundy Center in a 42-42 dual.
WV jumped out to a 25-0 lead on the strength of two decisions, a forfeit, a major and a decision. Kaden Abbas ended the run with the first of three AGWSR pins, stopping Dallas tissue in 51 seconds at 145. The hosts didn’t win again until 220 where eighth-rated in Class 1A Aiden Heitland leveled Keegon Brown in 49 ticks. Tate Miller, ranked seventh, followed with a fall in 35 seconds over Derek Hilsenbeck at 285.
