AGWSR senior Lane Abbas (bottom) finished his last home matches with a split on Parent's Night in Ackley on Thursday. The Cougars also split, edging Sumner-Fredericksburg on criteria before dropping the last three matches to lose to Union in a North Iowa Cedar League Triangular.
For once, the numbers were in AGWSR’s favor. They received three forfeits from previously-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg while giving up two Thursday night in Ackley. That was the criteria used to settle a dual that ended 42-42 before the extra point. AGWSR closed Parent’s Night losing 48-36 to ninth-ranked in Class 2A Union after the Knights drubbed S-F 54-24.
Tate Miller (285), Jaedrek Bowles (113) and Collin Willems (152) took those freebies. AGWSR’s four wrestled wins were all by fall. The big one came at 195 where Clayton VanLoh rolled Ethan Hunt through after going to his back to trail 6-2. He got the fall in 3:12. AGWSR also lost five matches, all by fall.
