Two teams in desperate need of a win met in Ackley Monday night for a North Iowa Cedar League-West doubleheader. The host AGWSR Cougars came in at 5-14 overall and 1-4 in the conference on a six-game losing streak. The visiting Grundy Center Spartans entered at 4-16 and 1-5 with a 10-game schneid.
GC had dibs on ending their streak first, leading 2-0 after the first and 4-2 after two, and 6-5 midway through the sixth inning. Then AGWSR erupted and the Spartans fell apart. An eight-run frame lifted the hosts to a 13-8 game one win. In a different kind of drama, the Cougars scored two early and made it hold up in a 2-0 nightcap win.
