The North Iowa Cedar League-West slate ended with a pair of losses for the AGWSR Cougars (2-23) Monday night. They fell 5-2 and 8-0 to East Marshall (21-7, 9-2) in LeGrand to end the conference at 0-12.
AGWSR pushed the 11th-ranked in Class 2A hosts in the first game with a pair of runs to tie it in the third. After the Mustangs pushed the first two runs of the game across in the second inning, Tessa Sperfslage started a two-out rally with a double. She moved to third on a Trevyn Smith single, then scored on a double steal. Smith then scored on an Avery Lafrenz two-bagger.
