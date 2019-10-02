Very little went AGWSR’s way at home Tuesday night against West Marshall, until the third set when everything did. But it was right back to struggling in the fourth. The visiting Trojans turned those struggles into a 3-1 win to drop AGWSR to 10-10 on the season and 2-3 in the North Iowa Cedar League-West.
A dejected AGWSR head coach Jill Smith had no answers for her squad’s performance, other than the fact Cougars continue to look for confidence in their game. It came down to two things, Smith said. Serve and serve receive cost them a match. Though they only missed five serves, those came at key moments. Serve receive was a constant battle.
