Two big quarters lifted both Grundy Center squads to wins over rival AGWSR Friday night in Grundy Center.

The Cougar girls (9-8, 5-3) trailed the ninth-ranked in Class 2A Spartans (16-2, 7-0) just 18-15 at the half, but tumbled to a 54-28 loss. The boys trailed by five midway through, but surrendered 57-30 in the end. Big third quarters by the hosts set those big losses in motion.

