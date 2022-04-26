Down a pair of varsity members in Taryn Day and Kylie Sillman, the AWGSR Cougar girls already had an uphill battle on their hands Monday in Marshalltown. The weather did not help, as they fell to 0-5 on the season with a 233-251 loss to Eat Marshall at Wandering Creek.
“Tonight was about the same story for the season, the biggest hurdle was again the weather,” said AGWSR head coach Stacy Drake. “With 18 mile per hour winds and real feel temp in the 30s all night, the girls were in for a tough night. They played well especially all seeing this course for the first time and playing in those conditions.
