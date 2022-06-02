The AGWSR Cougars fell to 0-7 on the season with a 13-2 five-inning loss to Waterloo Columbus in Ackley Wednesday night. Kyndra Dieken, Sidney Schafer had singles while Catelynn Koop doubled twice to account for the four Cougar hits.
The visiting Sailors tallied 14 hits and used four Cougar errors for their fifth win of the season. They did not wait long to start the march, either.
