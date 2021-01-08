It wasn’t exactly the type of results the AGWSR Cougars wanted coming off the Christmas break, but they will take losses to Hudson (45-33) and Dike-New Hartford (54-27) and learn.
The Cougars lost the North Iowa Cedar League pair in Hudson Thursday night. Senior Zach Johnson (138) and sophomore Bo Gerbracht (132) were the only double winners, but AGWSR picked up one win from Coltan Richtsmeier (113), Noah Clikeman (126), Jayden Bowles (145), and Jacob Haley (182).
