The AGWSR Cougars went 1-2 as they opened the season at a quad in Grundy Center on Tuesday. They fell to GC 21-10 and 21-8; beat Waverly-Shell Rock 21-19 and 21-13; and lost to Hudson 22-20 and 21-18.
Scattered in the mix were three teams ranked in the opening polls, including the Cougars who start fourth in Class 1A after reaching the State semifinals last fall. Perennial power Grundy Center, ranked third in 2A, swept the night without giving up a set. W-SR, rated 15th in 4A, went 0-3 on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.