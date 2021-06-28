MaKenna Kuper went yard for the fourth straight game, giving her 10 on the season and 38 for her career, in a loss to 13th-ranked in Class 3A Roland-Story on Friday. The rest of the R-S Tournament was rained out.
Most of the Roland-Story Tournament Friday and Saturday was rained out. The AGWSR Cougars got one game in and started another, both on Friday, before getting washed out. They fell to 10-2 to Class 3A 13th-ranked Roland-Story, and trailed Saydel 7-5 after four when the rains came.
The host Norse held the Cougars scoreless through four innings while jumping on AGWSR starter Sidney Schafer hard and early for a 9-0 lead. They started with a four-run first and never let up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.