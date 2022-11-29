Despite a slow start to their game Monday in Hampton, the AGWSR Cougar girls continued their fast start to the season. They moved to 3-0 with a 58-21 win over the Bulldogs, behind a 26-point night by freshman Nakia Ollivierre.
The Cougars trailed 7-4 at the midway point of the first quarter, but were up 12-9 by the end. The defense turned things up a notch in the second quarter while the offense opened up to take a 33-11 lead into the halftime break. Ollivierre dropped 16 points in the half.
