A lighter night for much of the AGWSR Cougar and South Hardin Tiger roster led to fifth and ninth team placings respectively in Denver Monday night. AGWSR still managed five top-three finishes and SH one.
The Cougars were led by Nakia Ollivierre’s wins in the 3000 and 1500-meter runs. Abby Veld also won in the shot put. Their other top-three finishes were a second by Tori Metzgar in the 400-meter dash and a third in the high jump by Ava Olson.
