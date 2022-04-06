The AGWSR Cougar girls may have opened their season with losses to Sumner-Fredericksburg and Waterloo Columbus Tuesday in Waterloo, but head coach Stacy Drake is hopeful.
Drake’s squad, rife with new varsity faces, shot a team 247. S-F carded a 189 to take the triangular, with WC second with a 224. The Cougars did have a trip of top-10 finishes with Taryn Day shooting a 57 for sixth. Avery Lafrenz finished eighth with a 58 and Brianna Kruger 10th with a 61. Gabby Kruger rounded out AGWSR board with a 71, good for 14th place.
