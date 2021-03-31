Stacy Drake isn’t quite sure how to count last spring, so this is either her sixth or seventh year as AGWSR’s head girls’ golf coach. She’s also not sure how the loss of last season will affect her small squad, but she is glad to have three back from 2019 who all scored for the varsity.
Seniors Hanna Homeyer and Alayna Hunt carded an average of 54.8 and 60 as sophomores. Junior Natalie Gerstein averaged 80.3 as a freshman. How fast they come along after the layoff will dictate the season. Only three other girls are on the team, all of them were in eighth grade the last time there was a golf season.
