The AGWSR Cougar girls may not be challenging for team titles this season, but head coach Laurie Gann is getting what she wants from her girls track and field squad. And with their two best performances of the season coming at Grundy Center, she is starting to get excited about the State Qualifier there in a couple weeks.
The Cougars won a pair of events at Thursday’s Lady Spartan Invite as Kate Pfaltzgraff grabbed gold in the 400-meter hurdles and the sprint medley foursome finished first. That paced the Cougars to a fifth place finish with a season-high 77.5 points.
