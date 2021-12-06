AGWSR Cougar head wrestling coach Chad Gerbracht was more than happy with his team’s performance at the J-Hawk Duals in Jesup on Saturday. Two days removed from dropping three duals at home, his squad went 3-2, just nine points away from winning the tournament.
“The kids continue to make adjustments and improve,” Gerbracht said. “We should have been 5-0 on the day, but we have a young group that are learning their role in the lineup. Being open at 106, 113, and 160, didn't help and put more responsibility on the other 11 weights. We have lots of opportunities to get better. Hopefully pick up more duals win and put some kids a little higher on podium in the end. It's a process, learn as you go for many of these multi-sport athletes.”
