Up 25-16 at the half, the AGWSR Cougars (6-14) had the Colo-NESCO Royals (14-7) right where they wanted them on Senior Night. Then, said head coach Ryley Schipper, they just quit doing what got them there. That led to C-N taking a 45-38 decision.
Seniors Cale Culver, Jeffrey Pfaltzgraff and Tanner Lindaman got the call to start on Senior Night. Those three typically come off the bench. They and regular starters Daniel Stahl and Darren Veld, also seniors, gave up three straight baskets to the visitors and found themselves in a 6-0 hole as Schipper called a quick break in the action to get another senior regular starter David Koop and sophomore Gabe Nederhoff in the game.
